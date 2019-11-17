Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Man Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)’s stock price was down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87, approximately 182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Man Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00.

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

