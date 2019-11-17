Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.03. 208,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.80. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $49.11.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.98 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Malibu Boats by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 224,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Malibu Boats by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

