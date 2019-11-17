Maker Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.75 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $641.08 million and $5.75 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maker has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for $641.08 or 0.07452676 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bibox, GOPAX and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000421 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001392 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00050634 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX, Kucoin, Radar Relay, OasisDEX, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, GOPAX, IDEX, CoinMex, Kyber Network, BitMart, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

