Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MAIN. B. Riley set a $43.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

MAIN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.03. 251,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,052. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $44.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 50.85%. The business had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 112.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.6% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 19.4% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 553.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

