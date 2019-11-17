Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on December 11th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

MAIN stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 251,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.96. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $44.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 50.85%. The company had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

MAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

