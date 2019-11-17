Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on December 11th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.
MAIN stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 251,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.96. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $44.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.79.
Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 50.85%. The company had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.
Main Street Capital Company Profile
Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.
