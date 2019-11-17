Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 8,000 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,993 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 7,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 5,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $117,635.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,611.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $245.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $23.48.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

