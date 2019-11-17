Mackay Shields LLC Makes New $863,000 Investment in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRVL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CorVel by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,449,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,079,000 after acquiring an additional 65,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CorVel by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,032,000 after acquiring an additional 57,438 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in CorVel by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 187,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 56,427 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,119,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

CRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $76.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.67. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $93.96.

In other CorVel news, Director Alan Hoops sold 571 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $49,174.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $150,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,787,146 shares in the company, valued at $134,268,278.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,752 shares of company stock worth $5,219,733. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

