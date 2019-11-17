Mackay Shields LLC Invests $970,000 in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.13% of The Providence Service at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 4.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 3.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 4.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRSC shares. TheStreet upgraded The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 355,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $24,139,696.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO R Carter Pate sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $69,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,495.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRSC stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.61. The company has a market capitalization of $801.61 million, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.78. The Providence Service Co. has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The Providence Service Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

