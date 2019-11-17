Mackay Shields LLC Invests $960,000 in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $212,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 260,418 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,331.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $568.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.63.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANGO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.