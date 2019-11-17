Mackay Shields LLC Has $924,000 Stake in SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,365 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. SmartFinancial Inc has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 21.46%. On average, analysts forecast that SmartFinancial Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

SMBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James downgraded SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartFinancial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

