Mackay Shields LLC Buys 19,300 Shares of Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 302,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Fluent were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 782,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 509,124 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 524,296 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 832,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 101,430 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 381.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 334,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 265,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Fluent news, COO Donald Huntley Patrick bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Benz bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 119,000 shares of company stock worth $353,680. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fluent Inc has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $7.47.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluent Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Fluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

