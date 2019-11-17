LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,900 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 179,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

LSI Industries stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. 31,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,348. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $141.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. LSI Industries had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 58.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 434,017 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 409,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 13.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 933,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on LYTS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

