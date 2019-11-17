Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James cut Lowe’s Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research cut Lowe’s Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.42.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.52. 2,826,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.73. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The company has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 786,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,413,000 after buying an additional 81,426 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $636,989,000 after buying an additional 6,219,346 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

