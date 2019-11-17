Loop Capital Boosts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $70.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup restated a sell rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.28.

NTAP stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,754. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. NetApp has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $187,410.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,255.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 10,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $469,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,333.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,963 shares of company stock valued at $987,420 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in NetApp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in NetApp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,539 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

