Longwen Group (OTCMKTS:LWLW) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Longwen Group (OTCMKTS:LWLW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LWLW stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.25. 275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23. Longwen Group has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57.

Longwen Group Company Profile

Longwen Group Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek new business opportunities. Previously, it was involved in providing products for the protection of people against electromagnetic waves emitted from mobile phones. The company was formerly known as Allied Ventures Holdings Corp.

