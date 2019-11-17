Longwen Group (OTCMKTS:LWLW) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Longwen Group (OTCMKTS:LWLW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
LWLW stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.25. 275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23. Longwen Group has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57.
Longwen Group Company Profile
