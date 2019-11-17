Lobstex (LOBS) Price Reaches $0.0242 on Major Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $431,622.00 and approximately $121,400.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00748911 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030460 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002147 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000361 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002526 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000602 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 17,843,276 coins and its circulating supply is 17,843,264 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

