Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Livexlive Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Livexlive Media from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Livexlive Media in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Livexlive Media from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

Livexlive Media stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.27. 137,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,157. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. Livexlive Media has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $7.23.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 501.10% and a negative net margin of 101.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Livexlive Media will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $32,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 64,663 shares of company stock worth $153,513 over the last ninety days. 36.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 51,131 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 414,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 98,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

