LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) Announces Earnings Results

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT opened at $4.79 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

A number of research firms have commented on LIQT. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on LiqTech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 130,000 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $651,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Claus Toftegaard purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10,000.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

