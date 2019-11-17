Linde’s (LIN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Nord/LB

Nord/LB restated their neutral rating on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Nord/LB currently has a $171.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Linde from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a sell rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.42.

Linde stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.71. The stock had a trading volume of 879,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,928. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.10. Linde has a twelve month low of $145.95 and a twelve month high of $210.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Research analysts forecast that Linde will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

