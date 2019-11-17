Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNC. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,224 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $58.76 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.91.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($2.66). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

