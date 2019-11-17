LIFE (LIFE) One Day Volume Hits $11,066.00

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, IDEX and Tidex. LIFE has a total market capitalization of $600,411.00 and $11,066.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LIFE has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LIFE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00237256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.11 or 0.01448786 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034472 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00141489 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE’s genesis date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Tidex, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.