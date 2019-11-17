Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,428,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Liberty Global worth $281,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Liberty Global by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

In other news, Director David E. Rapley sold 2,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $47,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,991.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Citigroup cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays cut shares of Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. HSBC cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05. Liberty Global PLC has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $28.62.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.61. Liberty Global had a net margin of 112.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global PLC will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.