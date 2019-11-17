Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.94

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 695210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LXP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $81.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.80 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 66.66% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.105 dividend. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,741,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5,128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,226,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,118,000 after purchasing an additional 912,848 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,284,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,908,000 after purchasing an additional 911,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,492,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,547,000 after purchasing an additional 858,438 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.