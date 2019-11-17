Lethean (LTHN) 1-Day Volume Tops $727.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Lethean has a market capitalization of $256,181.00 and approximately $727.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lethean has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00235287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.15 or 0.01447559 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033734 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00141034 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 812,701,080 coins and its circulating supply is 742,701,080 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lethean Coin Trading

Lethean can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

