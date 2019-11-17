Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Independent Research set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Leoni presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €11.47 ($13.34).

Get Leoni alerts:

Leoni stock traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €11.78 ($13.69). The company had a trading volume of 278,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.10. Leoni has a 52 week low of €8.08 ($9.39) and a 52 week high of €34.70 ($40.35). The company has a 50 day moving average of €11.63 and a 200-day moving average of €12.93. The firm has a market cap of $384.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.