Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lenovo Group earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS:LNVGY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,549. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Lenovo Group has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $19.04.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

LNVGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

