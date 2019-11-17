LeMaitre Vascular Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.38. 131,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,908. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.21.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $87,339.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,866.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 12,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $430,608.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,410 shares of company stock worth $3,660,684. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

