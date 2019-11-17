Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of LM stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. Legg Mason has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $40.27.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.83 million. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Legg Mason will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Legg Mason from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 77.8% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 16,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Legg Mason by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,318,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason during the second quarter worth $230,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Legg Mason by 296.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,527,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason during the second quarter worth $2,624,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.