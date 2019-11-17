LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Barclays

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LTM. Citigroup raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised LATAM Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Shares of LTM traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,776. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 76.21 and a beta of 1.33. LATAM Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 705,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 383,740 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 228.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 41,272 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 710.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in LATAM Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth $19,180,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in LATAM Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

