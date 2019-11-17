Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LXS. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €59.85 ($69.59).

Get Lanxess alerts:

Shares of LXS stock traded up €1.56 ($1.81) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €63.88 ($74.28). The company had a trading volume of 435,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €53.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22. Lanxess has a 52 week low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a 52 week high of €64.00 ($74.42).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.