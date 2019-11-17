Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 174,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.71 million, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is presently 257.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 14,157 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 6,721.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 922,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after buying an additional 908,876 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 23,908 shares in the last quarter. 15.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.