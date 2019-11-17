Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Get Landec alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an in-line rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Landec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Landec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Landec in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Landec has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Landec stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.91. 73,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,861. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Landec has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $320.97 million, a PE ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landec will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $40,622.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,478.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Obus bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $46,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,167.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 43,900 shares of company stock valued at $444,496 in the last ninety days. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Landec by 738.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after buying an additional 1,578,723 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Landec by 1,375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 903,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 842,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Landec by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after buying an additional 218,927 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Landec by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after buying an additional 205,775 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Landec by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 397,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 125,662 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.