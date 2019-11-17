KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company’s brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KSHB. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of KushCo in a report on Friday, November 8th. Compass Point upped their price objective on KushCo from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of KushCo in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.69.

KSHB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,336. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. KushCo has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $46.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. KushCo’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KushCo will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KushCo Company Profile

KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.

