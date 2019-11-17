Komodo (KMD) Price Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, Komodo has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $108.57 million and $5.13 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00010859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, BarterDEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00420815 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00093580 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00066622 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001798 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 116,964,776 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit, BarterDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

