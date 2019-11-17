Kohl’s (KSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Kohl’s has set its FY 2019 guidance at $5.15-5.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.15-5.45 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kohl’s to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KSS opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.80. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $75.91.

KSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.47.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

