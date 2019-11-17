Kleros (PNK) Market Cap Reaches $2.19 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Kleros has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $539.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kleros has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012619 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001059 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 78.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,571,850 tokens. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.