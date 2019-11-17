Kier Group (LON:KIE) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Kier Group (LON:KIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kier Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 291.40 ($3.81).

Get Kier Group alerts:

Shares of LON:KIE traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 89.15 ($1.16). 1,698,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,724. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 112.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $145.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. Kier Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.40 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 895.74 ($11.70).

In related news, insider Claudio Veritiero sold 17,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54), for a total transaction of £20,403.38 ($26,660.63). Insiders have purchased a total of 362 shares of company stock valued at $44,940 over the last three months.

About Kier Group

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.