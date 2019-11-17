KeyCorp Trims PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Target Price to $45.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PAGS. HSBC raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.20.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $36.54. 2,328,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,718. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $354.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,226,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,806 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,238,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,090,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,407,000 after purchasing an additional 60,469 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,246,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,155,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,019,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 53.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.