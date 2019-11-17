Keybank National Association OH Purchases Shares of 10,415 New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,929,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,732,000 after purchasing an additional 525,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,928,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,033,000 after purchasing an additional 983,142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,696,000 after acquiring an additional 989,905 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,259,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,373,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,920,000 after acquiring an additional 128,802 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,500 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,243 shares in the company, valued at $963,352.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRZ stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. New Residential Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $202.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.16%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley set a $18.50 target price on shares of New Residential Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

