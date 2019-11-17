Keybank National Association OH Acquires Shares of 6,869 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 37,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 33.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 8.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 196,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 7.2% during the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $199,600.00. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 13,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $487,709.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,770.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet raised LKQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

