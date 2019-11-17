Kevin R. Walling Sells 2,500 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Stock

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $364,375.00.
Shares of Hershey stock opened at $145.75 on Friday. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.06.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.4% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.57.
Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
