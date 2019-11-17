Kevin R. Walling Sells 2,500 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Stock

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $364,375.00.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $145.75 on Friday. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.06.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.65%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.4% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.57.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.