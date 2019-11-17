Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €88.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €90.58 ($105.32).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €94.78 ($110.21). 519,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €93.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €89.38. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

