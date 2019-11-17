Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) a €16.90 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.90 ($19.65) price target on Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Adler Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($18.50) price objective on Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Adler Real Estate has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.39 ($21.38).

Adler Real Estate stock opened at €11.44 ($13.30) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $783.42 million and a P/E ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is €11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.87. Adler Real Estate has a 52 week low of €9.68 ($11.26) and a 52 week high of €15.40 ($17.91).

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Germany. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions – most recently through the acquisition of almost 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties NV ADLER now holds more than 62,000 residential units , which are mainly located in the north and west of Germany and offer tenants with medium to low income an affordable home.

