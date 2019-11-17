Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.66

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.66 and traded as low as $22.02. Kelly Services shares last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on KELYB. TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $861.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

