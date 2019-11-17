Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Update

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,300 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the September 30th total of 569,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 168,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

KELYA stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.18. 310,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,470. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KELYA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kelly Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In related news, CEO George S. Corona sold 29,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $732,989.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,311 shares in the company, valued at $5,371,170.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

