Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George S. Corona sold 29,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $732,989.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,170.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KELYA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Noble Financial set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

