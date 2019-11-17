Keeler Thomas Management LLC Acquires 474 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,295 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.6% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $149.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,129.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $149.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $548,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,154.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,804 shares of company stock valued at $45,823,569 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura set a $161.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $168.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.45.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.