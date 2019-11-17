Kathleen S. Pushor Acquires 3,800 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Kathleen S. Pushor acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $239,134.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $208,361.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $64.68 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average is $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

NSIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley set a $79.00 price objective on Insight Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.