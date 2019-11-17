Katherine Wanner Purchases 1,800 Shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Director Katherine Wanner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,936.00.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. New Fortress Energy LLC has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy LLC will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 51.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,200,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

