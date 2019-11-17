Justin Schreiber Acquires 75,000 Shares of Conversion Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CVLB) Stock

Conversion Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CVLB) CEO Justin Schreiber acquired 75,000 shares of Conversion Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $12,750.00.

Justin Schreiber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Justin Schreiber acquired 49,487 shares of Conversion Labs stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $8,412.79.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Justin Schreiber acquired 74,128 shares of Conversion Labs stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $11,860.48.

Shares of Conversion Labs stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Conversion Labs Inc has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.21.

Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Conversion Labs had a negative net margin of 27.79% and a negative return on equity of 959.40%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Conversion Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Conversion Labs Company Profile

Conversion Labs, Inc, an Internet-based direct response marketing company, licenses, acquires, creates, and sells various products to consumers worldwide. Its products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in foamer for thicker fuller hair; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune support; and PDF Simpli, a PDF conversion software.

